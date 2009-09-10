Metro puts serifs on headlines

- 1. A new serif headline font
2. No copy on the front, just teases and photos
3. A different shade of green for the flag.
- 1. Local and world news, commentary, business and environmental topics
2. "My Metro" — entertainment, education, pets, health, style, money, home, travel, technology
3. Sports — previews, predictions, analyses, scores
“Heightened expert analysis, commentary, powerful pictures and reader views will enhance Metro’s editorial core keeping the news dynamic, fresh and interesting," says Tony Metcalf, editor-in-chief, Metro US. "Metro is known to innovate, changing print and design history several times, and leading the pack in targeting the hard-to-reach metropolitan. This redesign is the next stage of that."
"This is a bigger change than a standard redesign; we are in the middle of transforming the newspaper itself," says Per Mikael Jensen, CEO of Metro International. “Our ambition is to continue to deliver the free newspaper of choice.”