Metro puts serifs on headlines

Metro in NY, Philly and Boston will unveil a redesign on Monday that a press release says will help the free daily in "targeting the hard-to-reach metropolitan." The big changes we see on the front are:
    1. A new serif headline font
    2. No copy on the front, just teases and photos
    3. A different shade of green for the flag.
Starting Monday, Metro will be divided into three sections:
    1. Local and world news, commentary, business and environmental topics
    2. "My Metro" — entertainment, education, pets, health, style, money, home, travel, technology
    3. Sports — previews, predictions, analyses, scores
Metro is also adding material from CNN, Self, Fodor’s, Wired, Chow.com, Thrillist, DealBreaker.com, Geeksugar, Lucky and Flavorpill.

“Heightened expert analysis, commentary, powerful pictures and reader views will enhance Metro’s editorial core keeping the news dynamic, fresh and interesting," says Tony Metcalf, editor-in-chief, Metro US. "Metro is known to innovate, changing print and design history several times, and leading the pack in targeting the hard-to-reach metropolitan. This redesign is the next stage of that."

"This is a bigger change than a standard redesign; we are in the middle of transforming the newspaper itself," says Per Mikael Jensen, CEO of Metro International. “Our ambition is to continue to deliver the free newspaper of choice.”
