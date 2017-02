Free-Daily.com's purpose is to report on the emerging free daily newspaper industry. While many experts have written off print media, free dailies are a promising concept that works on a number of levels. Tabloid-size free dailies are more widely read by young readers, giving them the news they need to lead their lives. Reaching this demographic is essential to advertisers. Free dailies are also an outlet for quality journalism.While Free-Daily.com wants to see this industry developed, this site isn't about cheerleading. We report the bad news as well as the good, and we publish editorials highlighting problems and solutions.E-mail free-daily@hotmail.com with tips, comments or criticisms.About editor Clyde Davis Two other sites to visit: Free Daily Association of North America , where this blog can also be found along with contributions of many others. Newspaper Innovation, a comprehensive look at the worldwide free daily industry compiled by Amsterdam University associate professor Piet Bakker.Here's our RSS link.