Friday, July 09, 2010
Lauletta returns to Metro as circulation director
While we're on the subject of circulation ... Joseph Lauletta has returned to Metro as U.S. circulation director. He was Metro’s circulation director from 2000-05 in Philadelphia and helped launch editions in Toronto, Montreal, Boston and New York for Pelle Tornberg, the former Metro International CEO who now heads the Metro U.S. editions. After 2005, Lauletta went on to be Knight Ridder’s national distribution manager for free products and most recently was the circulation director for the Palo Alto (California) Daily News.
Posted by Clyde Davis at 3:04 PM